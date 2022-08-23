Graveside services for Mrs. Mattie Lee Downey will begin at 2:30 PM Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Causeyville Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Mark A. Benson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Downey, 93, of Causeyville, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at Poplar Springs Nursing Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Downey retired from Culpepper & Culpepper CPAs where she was a bookkeeper. She and her husband, Billy Ray, owned and ran Downey’s Diner in Asheville, North Carolina for 25 years prior to returning to the family farm in Causeyville.

As long as health permitted, she was an active member of Causeyville Baptist Church, and was a volunteer in numerous community activities, including the Causeyville Community Development Club and the Causeyville Volunteer Fire Department.

Mrs. Mattie Lee is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles Ray & Donna Downey of Causeyville, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Mrs. Downey is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Billy Ray Downey, daughter, Barbara Lee Downey, and parents Chester E. Irby and Ola Gray Banks Irby.

The Downey family wishes to thank the many caregivers who helped her through several years of declining health. These include numerous family members, friends and private caregivers in addition to the staff at Poplar Springs Nursing Center, as well as the caring staff of Quality Hospice Care of Philadelphia, MS who just really stepped into being her comfort in her final days.

Memorial gifts may be made to Causeyville Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Causeyville Volunteer Fire Department.

The Downey family will receive guests from 1:30 pm – 2:15 pm at Causeyville Baptist Church.

