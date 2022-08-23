Silver Alert issued for Senatobia man

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George Jackson, Jr., of Senatobia, Miss.

He is a Black male, 6′ tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jackson was last seen Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022, at about 1 p.m. walking north in the 900 block of EF Hale Jr. Drive in Tate County. Family members said Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information about George Jackson, Jr., contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Office at 662-562-4434.

