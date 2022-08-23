Student engagement key to fall semester at UWA

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The fall semester is underway at the University of West Alabama. And this year, COVID protocols are rolled back. More students are living on campus and school leaders say that’s bringing a whole new energy.

COVID really impacted rural schools like UWA so a big focus this year is student engagement and offering more campus activities.

”These students coming in, especially these incoming freshmen, they really have, in the last two years, their socializing has been halted. So I think for us it’s just reenergizing them to engage with one another and be connected not only to campus but each other.”

Haab said she hopes all these changes will boost enrollment. They’ll have official numbers for this semester in a few days.

