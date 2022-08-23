USFL lawsuit settled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL lawsuit has been settled.

A spokesman with the current USFL league confirmed with WBRC FOX6 News Tuesday.

The league released this statement:

“The parties reached a mutually beneficial agreement, and plaintiff dismissed its case. The USFL is looking forward to another great season in the spring.”

Back in March the USFL league from the 1980′s filed a motion to stop Fox Sports from using names from the former league in the new era.

Season two of the USFL kicks off in Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.