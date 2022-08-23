USFL lawsuit settled

USFL in Birmingham
USFL in Birmingham(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Aug. 23, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL lawsuit has been settled.

A spokesman with the current USFL league confirmed with WBRC FOX6 News Tuesday.

The league released this statement:

“The parties reached a mutually beneficial agreement, and plaintiff dismissed its case. The USFL is looking forward to another great season in the spring.”

Back in March the USFL league from the 1980′s filed a motion to stop Fox Sports from using names from the former league in the new era.

Season two of the USFL kicks off in Spring 2023.

