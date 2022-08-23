VFW 12124 honors public services for their assistance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars continues to give thanks to those that have helped with the Veterans Memorial Park.

The Meridian Police Department, Fire Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department were honored with certificates of appreciation for their role in escorting the F-4 Phantom Jet to its location on Airport Blvd.

“To bring back something that belongs to Meridian, that’s a part of our community is such a wonderful thing,” said Judge Advocate General for Post 12124 Richard Lancaster said. To have the support of these organizations is so much the reason why the Veterans of Foreign Wars does what it does.”

The East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park is located at the entrance to the Air National Guard at Key Field. A special ceremony is planned for the end of September.

