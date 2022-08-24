4 Tigers, 3 Bulldogs named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Jackson State University Tigers and three Mississippi State University Bulldogs were tabbed to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List on Wednesday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious event for graduating seniors to display their talent in organized practices and a game in front of NFL scouts upon graduation and completion of college football season.

Out of the seven total players selected, six of the athletes play on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr., cornerback Isaiah Bolden, and safety John Huggins are key contributors to JSU’s and head coach Deion Sanders’ conference-leading defense.

Wide Receiver Shane Hooks of the Tigers is the lone offensive selection from the two squads.

Defensive linemen Jaden Crumedy and Cameron Young and linebacker Tyrus Wheat made the watch list from the Bulldogs’ defense that steadily improved through last season and will look to start the upcoming season on the right foot.

Click here to view the full Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

