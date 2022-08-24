9 Rebels selected to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

9 Rebels selected to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
9 Rebels selected to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List(WLBT)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A whopping nine Ole Miss Rebels were named to the 10th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List on Wednesday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is an event that showcases the talent of the “best of the best” senior draft prospects in front of NFL scouts.

From the talented Rebels Roster this year and senior bowl nominees, five of the athletes play on the offensive side of the ball while four of the athletes compete on the defensive side.

Preseason All-SEC Second-Team offensive lineman Nick Broeker, a preseason All-SEC Second-Team wide receiver and Brandon, MS native Jonathan Mingo, offensive lineman Mason Brooks, and wide receivers, Jalen Knox and Jaylon Robinson all contribute to the Rebels’ dynamic offense.

Cornerback Miles Battle, linebacker Troy Brown, safety A.J. Finely, and edge rusher Tavius Robinson will represent the Rebel defense at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Four Jackson State University Tigers and three Mississippi State University Bulldogs were also named to the watch list to represent the Mississippi schools.

Click here to view the full Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
Man dies in afternoon accident
Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an...
Gilbertown man dies in crash
Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, upper right, is greeted by Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after also...
Wright, Braves keep rolling, beat Pirates 14-2 for sweep
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
4 Tigers, 3 Bulldogs named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
4 Tigers, 3 Bulldogs named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
Quitman held a special event on Tuesday as fans and parents got to “Meet the Panthers.”
Quitman hosts “Meet the Panthers” event