City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2022
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JOHN PETTUS
|1966
|200 HUNTINGTON HOLLOW BRANDON, MS
|DUI OTHER
|MICHAEL J MOSS
|1964
|3412 56TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:34 PM on August 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 5th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
