City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JOHN PETTUS1966200 HUNTINGTON HOLLOW BRANDON, MSDUI OTHER
MICHAEL J MOSS19643412 56TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:34 PM on August 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 5th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

