Dr. Tommie Mabry holds parent engagement work shop at Meridian High School

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Motivational speaker Dr. Tommie Mabry spoke with parents at Meridian High School about how they can change their daughters’ or sons’ lives by improving their minds at home.

Dr. Mabry who is a best-selling author and the CEO of his company is teaching parents about the importance of having a positive attitude and mindset for mentally overcoming physical challenges in their child’s life. He gave tools to help parents shape their child’s future such as goal-setting strategies.

“It is not an expiration on success. Yes, you might mess up, yes, that kid is probably going threw the most, but if you stick with them, there is success at the end of that tunnel. You got to work with them,” said Author/motivational speaker Dr. Tommie Mabry.

“He said a lot, but one thing is to see it from their perspective. I know as parents, we look at our perspective. To see it from our perspective, we get another viewpoint. We are then able to reach them on another level,” said parent Chemeeka Blankeny.

He spoke about his challenges growing up like having a 1.8 GPA, being locked up in the fifth grade, and being shot in his senior year. Dr. Mabry ended his speech by saying you cannot work in your future with your foot in the past.

