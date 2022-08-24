First Alert: Weather Alert Day for Flood Threat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our area is under a Weather Alert Day through this evening due to the heightened risk for flooding. Much of the area remains under a Flood Watch until early Thursday morning, and numerous counties have been under Flash Flood warnings since early this morning. Over the past 48 hours, radar rainfall estimates have a range of 2-5″ in our area. This is not including the abundance of rain many spots picked up this weekend.

So the ground is saturated, and rain will persist into this afternoon. Therefore, flash flooding is a big concern. If your area is under a Flash Flood Warning, avoid traveling if possible. Yet, if you must travel, use extra caution and take a different route if you encounter a flooded roadway. Unfortunately, an additional 2-3 inches are possible through Thursday (locally more).

This soaking pattern will end by the weekend, but the rain will run-off into the rivers and creeks...leading to possible minor (or moderate) river flooding.

Aside from flooding, the saturated ground is making the soil loose. So, it’s possible for numerous reports of downed trees and powerlines. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for the latest updates. Also, a great way to stay informed is by downloading our FREE WTOK Weather App.

