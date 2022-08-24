Gilbertown man dies in crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Gilbertown man died in a wreck Wednesday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an embankment and overturned. ALEA said Roberts was not using a seat belt at the time.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 17 seven miles south of Butler.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

