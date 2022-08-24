Gilbertown man dies in crash

Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an...
Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an embankment and overturned.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Gilbertown man died in a wreck Wednesday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an embankment and overturned. ALEA said Roberts was not using a seat belt at the time.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 17 seven miles south of Butler.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
Man dies in afternoon accident
Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 23, 2022

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
Remember to never drive over a flooded road
First Alert: Weather Alert Day for flood threat