Funeral services for Homer Morphis,Jr., 66, of Ward will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at Ward Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Cokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home in York on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and at the church on Sunday from 1:30 P.M. until service time.

Homer passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home in Ward. He was born April 28, 1956, in Butler, Alabama.

Survivors include his sons, A.J. Morphis and Terry Morphis; brother, George Michael Morphis; sister, Kimberly Dawn Boney; grandchildren, Merideth Rhae Pope (Dylan), Lily Michelle Morphis, Amery Ann Vice, Olivia Claire Vice, Cameron Livingston, and Eva Grace Livingston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Ralph Morphis, Sr. and Mary Isabelle Radcliff Morphis; and his long-time companion, Judy Duren and her daughter, Holly Danielle Livingston.

Pallbearers: Terry Morphis, A.J. Morphis, Joey Morphis, Bubba Welch, Otis Carney, and Mike Allen.

Honorary Pallbearer: Q.T. Morphis

