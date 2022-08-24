How to stay safe while the roads are wet

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Floods, rain, and fog are some serious handicaps when it comes to driving. Ways to stay safe on roadways are simple, but effective, and should be practiced by everyone.

Staying off the roadways under serious weather threats is the easiest way to keep yourself and the roadways safe, but for many, that is not possible, and driving is necessary.

Being extra cautious and making smart decisions while driving are just a couple of ways to make sure that everyone gets to their destination safely.

“Slow down when we have rain bottom line, anticipate what other drivers are going to do. We have a lot of roadways that have a lot of water on them. Never drive across a road that is flooded. Always turn around. Find an alternate route a lot of times, people think, well it’s not that bad, and they wanna try and cross it, and they end up trying to do that, then their car stalls, and then there they are stuck, and it’s just not a good idea,” said Chief Deputy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Ward Calhoun.

For updated information on road closings, you can visit the MDOT Traffic website by clicking here.

