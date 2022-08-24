Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility.

Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days on a bench warrant from the 8th District Circuit Court in Neshoba County.

Murrell was indicted for possession of methamphetamine-habitual offender.

Details are limited at this time due to the active investigation, but the death is believed to be the result of a medical issue, and foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy will be done in Jackson. MBI is leading the investigation, which is standard procedure.

