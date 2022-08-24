Funeral services for Mr. Marion Ralph Snowden, Jr. will begin at 1:00 PM Friday, August 26, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with the Reverends Wayne Hunt and Keith Lovett officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Snowden, 77, of the Pine Springs Community, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Family Farm House surrounded by his loving family.

Butch was a lifelong resident of the Pine Springs Community. He was a retired lineman with South Central Bell where he worked for over 18 years. In the early 1980′s Butch and his son Trey went into business together founding Snowden’s Custom Auto until 2020 when Trey retired. Butch continued to be available to meet their patrons daily at the shop to fix the problems of the world. He owned and operated Snowden’s Fish Farm which began in the 1950′s with his father and son until closing in the 1990′s. Butch was instrumental in organizing and serving with the Pine Springs Volunteer Fire Department. He was frequently referred to as “The Mayor of Pine Springs.”

Butch is survived by his children Dr. Teri Brister (Skip), M. R. “Trey” Snowden, III (Tabitha), and Carla Snowden. Grandchildren M.R. “Rion” Snowden, IV (Joy), Devin Snowden, Tara Snowden Self, Dr. Nicole Buffington Rayburn (Dan), Dr. Gerad Buffington (Elizabeth), and Lauren Snowden, with seven great-grandchildren with one on the way. One sister, Sylvia Snowden Brown, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Snowden is preceded in death by his parents Ralph Snowden, Sr. and Stella Harris Snowden.

The Snowden family suggests that donations be made to the Pine Springs Southern Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be his grand and great-grandsons, Rion Snowden, Devin Snowden, Grey Snowden, Myles Self, Gerad Buffington, and Dan Rayburn.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Snowden family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the funeral home.

