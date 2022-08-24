Quitman hosts “Meet the Panthers” event

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman high school held a special event on Tuesday as fans and parents got to “Meet the Panthers.” This was such a great time as we got to see the color guard, cheerleaders, and the band perform.

Quitman high introduced the football team as they get ready for their first game of the week. They were welcomed with loud cheers and the team also showed off some dance moves. After the event, coach Rashad Gandy spoke on why this was so important for the kids.

“Well it’s a great experience. They get a chance to have some fun. They’ve been out in the sun, working hard you know and everyday is a grind. They get a chance to come in here, have some fun, also the community gets a chance to see the players, see the fans, see all the fall sports and it’s just an exciting event,” coach Gandy said.

The Panthers are coming off a successful season and look to build on it. Coach Gandy has been with the program for four years and sees the growth in the team.

“There was a lot of positives from last year. I think one thing, we are a more mature ball club this year. We have gained some experience. We were in some situations last year that I think we learned from and some close games we were in that I think now this year, with the proper preparation and the experience that we have ‚we’ll be able to win those games. I’m excited about it, the coaches are excited about it, and most of all, our kids are excited about it,” he said.

The Panthers will play on Thursday against Wayne County on the road.

