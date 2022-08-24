Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes

Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders in Rankin County are working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles.

Highway 80 in Brandon in both directions between Woodgate and Stonegate.

Crossgates Lake is covering the road making it impassable.

Numerous county roads are impassable and closed as a result.

