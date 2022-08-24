Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says

Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were evacuated due to flooding on Wednesday.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies evacuated about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road.

Rescued Peach Tree Village residents were moved temporarily to the Rankin County safe room.

First responders in Rankin County also worked to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding.

Bailey said the county deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
Man dies in afternoon accident
Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an...
Gilbertown man dies in crash
Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges

Latest News

Have ways of getting alerts. Download the Free WTOK Weather App
First Alert: Flooding remains possible for Thursday
Flash flooding happening around east Mississippi
How to stay safe while the roads are wet
How to stay safe while the roads are wet
Wet Roads
How to stay safe while the roads are wet
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients