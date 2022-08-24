Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were evacuated due to flooding on Wednesday.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies evacuated about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road.

Rescued Peach Tree Village residents were moved temporarily to the Rankin County safe room.

First responders in Rankin County also worked to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding.

Bailey said the county deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles.

