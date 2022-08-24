Residents report flooded roads in downtown Union

As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 has received reports of badly flooded streets in downtown Union Wednesday morning. People said roads in front of the police department and near the elementary and high schools and near the football field are “lakes”. Other areas will also have standing water and be dangerous due to several inches of rain since Sunday and more on the way.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for the WTOK viewing area due to sustained and heavy rain. Drivers should be cautious and not try to pass through standing water. As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

