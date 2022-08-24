Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area

(KWTX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A sewage lagoon in Carthage has breached its dam and is flowing over into the streets in certain areas of the city.

The area’s emergency manager said the dam appears to be intact, despite the overflow.

A sewage lagoon is a large pond into which the sewage or effluent from the sewage system flows.

Sewage lagoons are also called effluent ponds.

WLBT is working to learn more information about which lagoon has been breached and the number of nearby homes affected.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
Man dies in afternoon accident
Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 23, 2022

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
Remember to never drive over a flooded road
First Alert: Weather Alert Day for flood threat
Tanya Marsaw, a parent of four with one child in a public middle school, and a member of...
Mississippi mom: Private-school grants hurt public education