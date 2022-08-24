Total Pain Care team of the week: Meridian 13U baseball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian 13U baseball team.

The baseball team played in the diamond bracket championship of the Babe Ruth world series and beat Glen Allen 5-2.

They finished first in the diamond bracket and placed third overall in the Babe Ruth world series

Congratulations to Meridian 13U baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week

