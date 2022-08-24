Total Pain Care team of the week: Meridian 13U baseball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian 13U baseball team.
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian 13U baseball team.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian 13U baseball team.

The baseball team played in the diamond bracket championship of the Babe Ruth world series and beat Glen Allen 5-2.

They finished first in the diamond bracket and placed third overall in the Babe Ruth world series

Congratulations to Meridian 13U baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in afternoon accident
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
Grace Family Medical Clinic
A local medical clinic offering a service that takes a step back in time
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 22, 2022

Latest News

Quitman high school held a special event on Tuesday as fans and parents got to “Meet the...
Quitman hosts “Meet the Panthers” event
B'ham city council votes to give World Games $5 million
Birmingham City Council providing $5 million to World Games to help close deficit
‘We just want to save college athletics:’ Sen. Tuberville on potential NIL federal law
Wendy's Giant of the Week!
Wendy’s Giant of the Week