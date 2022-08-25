Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets contain dairy allergen due to supplier error

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the ...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the recipe.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with dairy allergies should avoid certain Chick-fil-A products for the moment.

The fast-food giant says some of its grilled nuggets and grilled filets contain a dairy allergen.

Officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the Chick-fil-A recipe.

This mistake is affecting locations nationwide.

The dairy item may not matter to most customers, but it poses a threat to people with related allergies.

Chick-fil-A says it is taking actions toward preventing a mistake like this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an...
Gilbertown man dies in crash
News 11 received reports of badly flooded streets in Union Wednesday morning. (Viewer submitted...
Flash flooding a problem Wednesday in Mississippi
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
Highway 489 in Newton County near Marrow Road will be closed until further notice. (Photo Troop...
Flood waters wash out Highway 489 in Newton Co.

Latest News

People are seen near the scene of a shooting where a 16-year-old was killed on Thursday in...
High school student killed at school bus stop in Indiana
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Trump search: Judge given proposed redactions to affidavit
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
A new proposal in L.A. could force hotels to offer vacant rooms to people experiencing...
Voters in Los Angeles will decide if the homeless can be housed in vacant hotel rooms