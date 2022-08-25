Chunky River swells, causes flooding

Chunky River floods properties on Highway 80.
Chunky River floods properties on Highway 80.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHUNKY, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of the roads that flooded Wednesday in Newton County are back open.

The worry now turns to swollen rivers. The Chunky River is overflowing. Around noon, this was the scene on Highway 80 near the Lauderdale, Newton County line. The area often floods, but locals say it’s been several years since they have seen it like this.

“I worry a little bit. I’ve seen so many bridges washed out on all the backroads lately and it’s kind of iffy when we’re crossing these bridges,” resident Casey Griffith said. “When you live this close to a river you have to expect flooding. You just have to be prepared for it.”

For a look at the current river levels and projected crests click here.

