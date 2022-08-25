City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:51 AM on August 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:34 AM on August 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.