City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
AISHA L TOWNSEND2002185 S TAYLOR ST HICKORY, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
SONYA J LANIER1993107 71ST PL APT 70 MERIDIAN, MS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:51 AM on August 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 11:34 AM on August 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

