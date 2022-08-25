Crimenet 08_25_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Darlene P. Hasson.

Hasson is a 61-year-old white female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 110 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she was convicted of the crime of grand larceny.

If you know where Hasson can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

