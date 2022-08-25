Fans return to Scooba for Meet the Lions

EMCC finally got to host their Meet The Lions event in Scooba on Wednesday night.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC finally got to host their Meet The Lions event in Scooba on Wednesday night.

The football and cheer team were there to welcome fans as they get hyped up for the new season.

Meet the Lions was originally suppose to be out on Sullivan Windham field but due to rain it got moved into the gym.

EMCC has not been able to host an event like this in a few years due to COVID but the players were happy to see it return.

“It’s great because in the past year or so we haven’t really had a lot of people simply because of COVID so just seeing the turn out,” said sophomore, wide receiver, Josh Aka. “You know you see it on campus we have a lot more people on campus this year so just seeing the amount of people now and the support we have behind us it’s only going to make us play even better.”

The Lions open the season against Co-Lin at 7 p.m. on September 1st in Scooba.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
Man dies in afternoon accident
Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an...
Gilbertown man dies in crash
Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges

Latest News

EMCC finally got to host their Meet The Lions event in Scooba on Wednesday night.
EMCC Meet the Lions
Quarterbacks Jake Corkren, (top left), Spencer Arceneaux (bottom left) and Tucker Melton...
Three Tigers battling in for the starting QB job
West Alabama and nine year head coach Brett Gilliland have three guys taking reps and competing...
Three Tigers battling in for the starting QB job
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II, upper right, is greeted by Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after also...
Wright, Braves keep rolling, beat Pirates 14-2 for sweep