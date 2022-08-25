Fans return to Scooba for Meet the Lions

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC finally got to host their Meet The Lions event in Scooba on Wednesday night.

The football and cheer team were there to welcome fans as they get hyped up for the new season.

Meet the Lions was originally suppose to be out on Sullivan Windham field but due to rain it got moved into the gym.

EMCC has not been able to host an event like this in a few years due to COVID but the players were happy to see it return.

“It’s great because in the past year or so we haven’t really had a lot of people simply because of COVID so just seeing the turn out,” said sophomore, wide receiver, Josh Aka. “You know you see it on campus we have a lot more people on campus this year so just seeing the amount of people now and the support we have behind us it’s only going to make us play even better.”

The Lions open the season against Co-Lin at 7 p.m. on September 1st in Scooba.

