First Alert: Flooding remains possible for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Wednesday’s rain goes into the record books. Many areas had record daily rainfall, including Meridian which received roughly 4.6″ of rain. This is also more rain than Meridian typically gets the entire month of August (on average). There were many reports of flooding...including Flash Flooding, and more flooding is possible for Thursday.

The extent of rain (and overall flooding) is expected to be less for Thursday, but any additional rain will be more harmful than good for our saturated ground. An upper-low will remain in our area, and it’ll help to trigger more showers for the region. An addional .5″-1″ is possible. So, localized flooding will remain a threat, and river flooding will be an on-going issue through the end of the week.

The upper-low will open up into a broad disturbance and move east of our area by the weekend. So, expect drier and brighter conditions for your weekend activities. There will be spotty PM showers & storms both weekend days, but it’s not looking like a wash-out. Temps will also be closer to average by the weekend with highs returning to near 90 degrees.

Until then, expect it to remain unseasonably cool with mid 80s for Thursday, and mid-upper 80s for highs on Friday.

Tracking the Tropics

We continue to watch disturbances in both the Caribbean Sea and the tropical Atlantic Ocean for possible development. For now, both have a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.

