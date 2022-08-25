Local reaction to student loan debt cancellation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program has captured the attention of every person who owes on student loans.

Up to $20,000 in federal debt will be canceled for Pell Grant borrowers and up to $10,000 for people earning less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 as a household. News 11 spoke with a Mississippi State graduate who has mixed feelings about the loan cancellation.

He said it may decrease his $23,000 student loan debt but affect everyone in the long run.

“Well, at first it sounds nice because it would take up the majority of the money that I owe off. At the same time, I understand that this is going to cost taxpayers, and this is also going to raise inflation,’ said Justus Steele. “So, at the end of the day, it’s really not benefiting even me. It’s really hurting more people than it’s going to benefit. I really wouldn’t have the satisfaction of paying off my own debt. There’s a lot of factors that it takes off that really aren’t that beneficial and would cause us more problems than it would do good.”

It is not clear when will this loan debt cancellation will start.

