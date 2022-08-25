Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20.

The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles.

It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie.

Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were reported, but we’re told all the blood donations in the truck were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

