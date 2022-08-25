Graveside services for Mrs. Janet Booker will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery, with the Reverend Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Booker, 75, of Collinsville passed away on August 25, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Booker is survived by her children, Teresa (Zane) Neal, Dusty (Casey) Booker, and Neal (Chelse) Booker; grandchildren, Erin (Donnie) Cooley, Casey Neal, Emmy and Sophie Booker, Jacob and Kayla Feist, Blake, Brendan, and Trace Booker; great-grandsons, Nathan and Noah Cooley; mother, Fairie Null; sisters, Annice (Wimp) Daniel and Carol Dean; brother, Buddy (Becky) Pierce; her special canine friend, Izzy; and numerous other family members and friends, including the “girls” of the Meridian High School class of 65 and her neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Russell Lamar Booker, Sr. and her father, Julian Pierce.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Booker’s grandsons.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

