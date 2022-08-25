Services for Mrs. Venita Tadlock will be held 11 am, Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. A private family graveside will be held at Decatur City Cemetery. Bro. Mark Vincent will officiate.

Beloved mother and retired school teacher Venita Lewis Tadlock (Mumps) passed away of COVID-related complications on August 22, 2022 at the age of 66, surrounded by the ones she loved the most.

Venita was born to Charles and Mildred Ezell on October 4, 1955. After graduating from Union High School, Venita proudly attended both East Central Community College and Mississippi State University from 1973 to 1977. She loved her family most passionately, and spent a large part of each year looking forward to the start of the Neshoba County Fair.

Venita is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Lewis; a daughter, Emily Grace Lewis; two sisters, Betty (Wayne) and Charlene (Bud); and niece, Heather.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney; two sons, Wes (Laura) and Sam (Traci); two daughters, Claire (Web) and Kelsey (Blake); four grandchildren, Erin (Chancey), Nathan, Tatum, and Tyce; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Pallbearers:

Krystof Edgar, Josh Lewis, Andrew Phillips, Shot Risher, Otto Rouse, Will Rouse, Chandler Smith and Bobby Tillman

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Patient Benevolence Fund C/O Anderson Regional Medical Center 2124 14th St, Meridian, MS 39301.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

