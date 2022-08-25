A River Flood Warning is in place for our area.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Thursday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms remain in the area. We are still under a River Flood Warning and a Flash Flood Watch for the entire viewing area.

Stay on alert as you go throughout the day. The rain showers have already started for parts of the area. High temperatures remain below average with overnight lows in the 70s.

