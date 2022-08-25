Three Tigers battling in for the starting QB job

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama and nine year head coach Brett Gilliland have three guys taking reps and competing for the starting quarterback position this season.

Freshmen Tucker Melton, listed redshirt freshman, Spencer Arceneaux, and junior Jake Corkren are the three guys battling for the starting job.

The Tigers have big shoes to fill after last years veteran graduate QB, Jack McDaniels. He threw 22 touchdowns, 218 completions for 2,792 during the 2021 season.

Melton, Arceneaux and Corken all with little to no experience when it comes to starting under coach Gilliland. But the competition continues to heat up.

“We’re pretty close but those guys have been battling. Really the top three, Tucker Melton, Jake Corkren and Spencer Arceneaux, have all been battling and doing great things. It’s been a really fun competition. It’s almost a sad thing that one of them has to come out of that but all three of those guys have done good, supporting each other and just battling to become the best that they can be and lead this team.”

Graduate student and running back, Demetrius Battle, has been utilized a lot during scrimmages. Although he did not score and touchdowns last season he did score 8 during the 2019 season.

UWA will travel to Atlanta to take on Morehouse College on September 3rd at 5 p.m.

