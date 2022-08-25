‘Today will be a clean-up’: Rankin Co. nursing home took on three feet of water during storms

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County nursing home is cleaning up and assessing the damage after heavy rain pounded many areas of Central Mississippi on Wednesday.

More than forty people had to be rescued from Peach Tree Village Assisted Living and Rehabilitation. The nursing home, which had just begun a major renovation project, took on three feet of water.

Damages are estimated a several million dollars, although the nursing home will be assessing damages all week.

The facility had an emergency action plan in place enabling the swift, secure rescue of 31 residents.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee said he was blown away by the citywide quick response from first responders and the community to rescue everyone trapped in homes, daycares, and other centers.

“Astounding response from the county and city to take care of this situation,” Lee said. “We have yet to have one injury reported throughout the city of Brandon which is a blessing to me.”

While no injuries nor major road damage is reported, Lee said there are 55 reports of water in businesses and homes.

A total of 11 streets had to be closed in the city of Brandon.

Lee encouraged everyone to call and check on neighbors and people they know to ensure their safety in the aftermath of the storms.

The mayor also encouraged business owners to call Brandon City Hall at (601) 825-5021 so the city can initiate a damage assessment.

