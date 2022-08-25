Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi

From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation led an undercover human trafficking operation in Olive Branch on Thursday, August 18.

The operation was successful, which led to the arrest of two people and the identification of four human trafficking victims who were referred to victim services.

Darielle Davone Sparks, 27, from Marion, Arkansas, and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill from Baldwyn, Mississippi, were both arrested.

Sparks was charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond was set as $850,000.

Massengill was charged with human trafficking of a minor and child exploitation. His bond was set at $200,000.

“The Human Trafficking Unit of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to execute operations to identify and remove these criminals from our communities and protect those who are vulnerable and victims of human trafficking,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Great job to all who had a hand in this operation!”

Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Restore Corps Memphis, and the Center for Violence Prevention assisted in the operation which resulted in the arrest and apprehension of the following individuals.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
Danny M. Roberts, 67, died when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the road, struck an...
Gilbertown man dies in crash
News 11 received reports of badly flooded streets in Union Wednesday morning. (Viewer submitted...
Flash flooding a problem Wednesday in Mississippi
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

Latest News

Our area is no longer Abnormally Dry
The Drought Monitor update shows improvements
Timeline of Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
Alabamians to vote on Aniah’s Law in November
A Mississippi State graduate said he's concerned about the long-term impact on the nation.
Local reaction to student loan debt cancellation
Chunky River floods properties on Highway 80.
Chunky River swells, causes flooding