An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed in state offices in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed that the recall petition was filed on Friday (Aug. 26).

The petition was filed in Baton Rouge by Eileen Carter and Beldon “Noonie Man” Batiste, a former mayoral candidate.

According to a social media post from the mayor’s office on March 5, 2021, Carter held a position in her administration as a social media manager for the City of New Orleans.

Join Social Media Manager Eileen Carter @eileen__carter @mayorcantrell @cityofnola, Dr. Jennifer Avegno @NOLAHealthDept,...

Posted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday, March 5, 2021

The reason given for the request for the petition was “Failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.”

Recalling a candidate in the State of Louisiana comes with lofty requirements and efforts are often proven difficult. According to the Sec. of State’s website, 20 percent of legal voters need to sign the petition. 53,000 signatures need to come from the total of 266,714 registered voters of Orleans Parish.

The goal needs to be met within 180 days.

The filing comes after the mayor comes under fire from critics for responses to recent issues involving violent crime in the city and questions regarding travel and expenses to taxpayers as a result of those trips.

