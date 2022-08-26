The Drought Monitor update shows improvements

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Unfortunately, our area has had to endure lots of rain and flooding over this past week. Yet, there’s a positive in all of this. According to the latest Drought Monitor, our area is no longer suffering from Abnormally Dry Conditions. So, the recent rain has helped in that regard.

We could use a break from the rain, but that’s not looking likely. We have daily rain chances in our forecast through next week, and added rain on saturated ground leaves the constant possibility for localized flooding. Friday, expect isolated AM showers but scattered PM showers & storms. Downpours can be expected, and a slow moving storm could lead to a heightened flood threat. So, stay weather aware...and have ways of getting alerts. There could be some showers lingering around high school football kick-off time, so take an umbrella or poncho if you’re heading to any games. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s.

Your weekend won’t be a wash-out, but more PM showers & storms will be possible. Highs both days will hover near 90 degrees. Next week, another upper-level disturbance will move into our area. Plus, a cold front is expected to cross by Tuesday PM. So, there will be multiple elements in place to ramp up our rain chances yet again. It looks like the umbrella will be a must-have next week also. Highs next week will remain below average into the mid-upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re continuing to watch two disturbances in the tropics: One that could develop in the Caribbean... and another that could develop in the Tropical Atlantic. For now, the chances for development through the weekend remain low. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

