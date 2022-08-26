Former West Lauderdale Knights coach the next generation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All schools are filled with history and West Lauderdale is no different.

It’s home to students who are the future of the magnolia state, but it also is home to former Knights who found their way back to the kingdom.

“Oh yeah, it was a no brainer,” assistant football coach Hunter Townsend said. “I mean it’s home, as far as I’m concerned it’s the best job in the state of Mississippi so it was a no brainer,” he said.

“I still wanted to live around here, my family is here and it’s just , I know it’s always been a great school and I really enjoyed it. Especially the soccer part,” assistant girls soccer coach Celeste Boswell said.

West Lauderdale athletics is being paved by former student athletes who learned from this school and want to apply the same teachings they learned growing up.

“I just try to teach my kids to not make the same mistakes I did like going through school or going through practice,” assistant football coach Jeremiah McKee said. “Anything like that. Just try to teach them to be better people,” McKee said.

“I just want to teach them to really have that want like you have to want it more than anything,” Boswell said. “That’s more important than just skill and sports can be their way of escape so you just have to want it, you have to act as a team because that can bring you down. You may be the best skill wise but if you’re not lifting each other up, then you’re not going to succeed,” she said.

“Just want them to be good people,” Townsend added. “I think the best thing probably about our school is tomorrow night we are going to have so many kids come back and they want to be apart of the program even after they graduate,” he said.”

Inside of West Lauderdale walls, there are so many stories to be told and the kingdom is home to families who continue to tell them. Kristy Wooldridge is the former head girls basketball coach at West Lauderdale and both of her children, Mason and Mallory, attended West Lauderdale and now both coach and teach at their alma mater.

“It’s pretty fun cause I get to bother them a lot,” Mallory George said. But I’ll bring them snacks or leave them candy in their mailboxes and they help me if I ever need anything too,” she said.

George is the assistant girls basketball coach.

Volleyball and soccer coach Mason Wooldridge spoke on the pros of working with his family and at his old school.

“It’s just a tradition of excellence and great community, great school, great people to work with,” he said.

“As a parent, you always worry about their future and you worry about careers and as a teacher, you’re always focusing on that and teaching what do you want to be when you grow up and all of that.,” Kristy Wooldridge said. “And so just watching them go through that process of making that choice and then come back home here at West Lauderdale is just an awesome thing,” she said.

With most of the teachers and coaches being former knights, you can be sure that the future is bright at West Lauderdale.

