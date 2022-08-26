Game of the Week Preview: Newton County heads to the Kingdom

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County heads to West Lauderdale to open the 2022 season and the game is WTOK’s first Game of the Week.

Newton County and West Lauderdale do have a history of playing each other but both of these teams no each other well off the field. The schools are about 20 minutes apart so many of the players grew up with one another.

That can come with some advantages and disadvantages. Since these teams do know each other so well head coach of the Cougars, Bobby Bass, knows that before game one, coach Brock Clay is going to have his team well coached and well disciplined.

Heading to the Kingdom the Cougars are just hoping to play some good football. Newton County is still working on building their wide receiver core after last season but senior quarterback, Grey Hale, is working with what he has.

In Newton County’s 27-0 win over Lake in their pre-season jamboree, the Cougars continued to run the ball before finally airing out a few passes which did result in two touchdowns before the first quarter was over.

This week in practice a big challenge for Newton County, along with most schools in East Mississippi and West Alabama has been rain. Due to the heavy rain practices have been modified to work around weather the best they could. But eventually you just have to play through it.

“Well, it’s great weather for football,” said coach Bass jokingly. “It’s not ideal but hey football is meant to be played outside you’ve got to deal with what comes. We’re excited to play a game. We’re excited to get the season kicked off and get rolling. I mean yeah you’ve got to battle all the elements. I guess it can help you prepare one way or another.”

Newton County will open the season against West Lauderdale at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

