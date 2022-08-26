GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night

By Emily Blackmarr and WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight erupted between two men at the Quitman versus Wayne County high school football game Thursday night.

According to Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, the fight was reportedly between Heidelberg head coach Joe Nowell and another man, who was described as a fan.

The video may be disturbing to some. We edited the audio due to language. The video shows two men involved in an incident at the Wayne County High School football stadium on Thursday night. The video was submitted by Isaviah Lewis.

Branch said the fight is being investigated. Both men have been charged with disturbance and public profanity as of now. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Thursday night’s game was both Wayne County and Quitman’s season opener.

Branch said there were anywhere from 15 to 20 policemen from various departments in every section of the stands and patrolling along the field and parking lot. Everyone who attended the game was also checked with a handheld metal detector upon entering the facilities.

The superintendent said they will continue these procedures at all home varsity football games.

Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Director Rickey Neaves said MSHAA is also investigating this incident and have contacted the Wayne County School District.

The association is in the process of reviewing videos to make sure the security procedures were handled properly during the game.

MHSAA will be contacting Heidelberg to see which steps will be taken by the school and if they need to get involved.

East Jasper Consolidated School District Superintendent Nadene Arrington released the following statement regarding this incident.

The East Jasper School District has been made aware of an incident occurring on August 25, 2022, at a Wayne County School District athletic event that involved a district employee. At this time, the incident is currently under investigation.

As this matter involves an ongoing investigation of personnel, the East Jasper School District is unable to provide any further comments.

