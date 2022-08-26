Gulfport man who sexually assaulted young children gets life in prison

Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in...
Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in prison.(Office of District Attorney W. Crosby Parker)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man will spend the rest of his life behind bars, convicted of sexual battery.

Officials say the victim who testified about the horrifying assault was just three or four years old when it happened. Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only victim.

During the course of that investigation, it was discovered that Darryl Anthony Parnell had sexually assaulted other victims, all in Jackson County.

“The jury heard testimony from those four other children that Parnell had sexually assaulted them when they were approximately five to ten years old,” said Assistant District Attorney Haley Broom, who prosecuted the case along with ADA Jason Josef.

The trial lasted three days, but it only took the jury about an hour to return a guilty verdict. Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois then sentenced Parnell to life in prison.

The judge told Parnell he took the victims’ “innocence and childhood” and described the crime as “a despicable act”.

“We commend these victims for courageously coming forward to disclose and testify about the sexual abuse they suffered. Although there is no sentence that can give back to those victims that which was taken by this defendant, we hope this conviction and sentence will help in the healing process. We are also grateful for law enforcement and the Child Advocacy Center for their dedication in protecting our children on the Coast. Our office will continue to make these cases a priority”, said District Attorney Crosby Parker.

