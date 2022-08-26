Hot this weekend, but showers stick around

Localized flooding remains possible
Localized flooding remains possible(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Most of the week, temps were well below the average. However, just in time for the weekend, temps will heat back up to more of that summertime feel. Highs will be closer to average...reaching near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Yet, the chances for rain will continue both days.

The best timing for rain this weekend will be in the afternoon & evening with the heat of the day. So, morning activities should go off without a hitch (but there could be dense patchy fog). As the PM showers & storms develop, they could drop some heavy rain with a quick inch of rain possible if storms are slow movers. So, flash flooding remains a threat since the ground is saturated. Stay weather aware, and have ways of getting alerts.

Beach and Boating

If you’re heading to coast this weekend, there will be daily showers and storms. So, download the Free WTOK Weather App so that you can have the radar with you while out & about. Remember if you hear thunder, go inside immediately. The Yellow Flags are expected to fly at area beaches due to a moderate rip current risk. Yet, take heed to whatever color flag is posted.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re watching two areas in the tropics: One in the Caribbean and another in the Tropical Atlantic. Both have a low chance to develop over the next 5 days, but some forecast models are hinting at the development of both by next week. This is just something to watch for now and nothing to hang our hats on. Yet, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium (Photo credit: Isaviah Lewis)
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi

Latest News

Several homes sustain flash flood damage in Pearl following record rainfall
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 26th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 26th, 2022
Weekend forecast
A look ahead to the weekend
Weather - August 25, 2022
Weather - August 25, 2022