Hot this weekend, but showers stick around

Most of the week, temps were well below the average. However, just in time for the weekend, temps will heat back up to more of that summertime feel. Highs will be closer to average...reaching near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Yet, the chances for rain will continue both days.

The best timing for rain this weekend will be in the afternoon & evening with the heat of the day. So, morning activities should go off without a hitch (but there could be dense patchy fog). As the PM showers & storms develop, they could drop some heavy rain with a quick inch of rain possible if storms are slow movers. So, flash flooding remains a threat since the ground is saturated. Stay weather aware, and have ways of getting alerts.

Beach and Boating

If you’re heading to coast this weekend, there will be daily showers and storms. So, download the Free WTOK Weather App so that you can have the radar with you while out & about. Remember if you hear thunder, go inside immediately. The Yellow Flags are expected to fly at area beaches due to a moderate rip current risk. Yet, take heed to whatever color flag is posted.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re watching two areas in the tropics: One in the Caribbean and another in the Tropical Atlantic. Both have a low chance to develop over the next 5 days, but some forecast models are hinting at the development of both by next week. This is just something to watch for now and nothing to hang our hats on. Yet, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

