A look ahead to the weekend

Weekend forecast
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Football Fri-yay! We have finally made it to the end of this very busy work week. We are still dealing with a lot in terms of weather. We have a dense fog advisory in place for Sumter and Choctaw county until 9AM this morning. We are still under a River Flood warning that will last into early next week. So, be sure to remember to NEVER, EVER drive through flooded roadways and download the free WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

Scattered thunderstorms move into the area later today, so umbrella weather is still upon us. Leaving us with the low potential for flash flooding over the whole entire area. High temperatures do remain below average, with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

