MDOT: Progress made on repairing Hwy. 489

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have made significant progress on emergency repairs on Highway 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton County, two days after the road was severely damaged by flooding.

Flood waters severely damaged the 54-inch pipes that cross 489 Wednesday, resulting in a total section loss of roadway 100-feet wide, 15-feet deep and 30-feet across. Tons of crushed stone was hauled to the site and 100 feet of heavy-duty pipe was trucked in from Jackson to make the repair Friday.

After the mishap Aug. 24, MDOT maintenance forces began planning the repair and preparing materials. Crews began making repairs early Friday morning once conditions were dry enough. Crews placed a new drainage culvert, and filled the washout with crushed stone and dirt. Traffic will run on crushed stone for two weeks for settlement to take place before crews place new asphalt.

Drivers should using caution and stay alert for road crews finalizing repairs. Remember to never try and cross a flooded or barricaded roadway, especially at night. The most common flood-related drowning occurs when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars, and just two feet of rushing water can carry away most trucks and SUVs.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Chunky River floods properties on Highway 80.
Chunky River swells, causes flooding

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium (Photo credit: Isaviah Lewis)
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Mississippi experienced record rainfall, with some areas getting 14 inches of rain within a...
MEMA releases first preliminary damage report for August flood
The trial for the woman accused of killing Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs has been postponed.
Trial date postponed for woman accused in Carl the Rooster’s death
A Mobile County woman was able to save a 10-month-old boy from his crib but a 4-year-old and a...
Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire