MDOT: Progress made on repairing Hwy. 489

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have made significant progress on emergency repairs on Highway 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton County, two days after the road was severely damaged by flooding.

Flood waters severely damaged the 54-inch pipes that cross 489 Wednesday, resulting in a total section loss of roadway 100-feet wide, 15-feet deep and 30-feet across. Tons of crushed stone was hauled to the site and 100 feet of heavy-duty pipe was trucked in from Jackson to make the repair Friday.

After the mishap Aug. 24, MDOT maintenance forces began planning the repair and preparing materials. Crews began making repairs early Friday morning once conditions were dry enough. Crews placed a new drainage culvert, and filled the washout with crushed stone and dirt. Traffic will run on crushed stone for two weeks for settlement to take place before crews place new asphalt.

“I applaud our district maintenance crews for taking swift action to make these critical repairs to SR 489 in Newton County so that we can reopen this roadway as quickly as possible. This was a significant flood event and I am proud of our crews for stepping up and getting central Mississippi roadways cleared, repaired and opened back up as soon as possible.”

Drivers should using caution and stay alert for road crews finalizing repairs. Remember to never try and cross a flooded or barricaded roadway, especially at night. The most common flood-related drowning occurs when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars, and just two feet of rushing water can carry away most trucks and SUVs.

