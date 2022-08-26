Mitchell Distributing hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement officials were shown appreciation for the work they do in our community Thursday.

Mitchell Distributing hosted an appreciation cookout for the Meridian Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

There were door prizes donated by local businesses given away, good food, and a joined love for a job that’s not always easy.

CEO of Mitchell Distributing, Adam Mitchell said he hopes they aren’t the last business to show support for our local officers.

“This is something that’s near and dear to my heart as a third-generation Meridian guy. My grandfather and my father have done a lot for the community throughout their years while managing the business. Being a good corporate citizen is important and the community has given us so much, that we try to make sure that we give back in all the things that we do. Being a good corporate citizen means reinvesting in the community,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said the company will continue to host events in support of the community for years to come.

