James Hewitt Stodard
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. James Hewitt Stodard will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Dennis Lewellyn officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Stodard, age 88, of Meridian died on August 26, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Stodard honorably served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his caretaker and friend, Linda Thomas; cousins, Raymond Brewster, Lena Linton, Lorrene Carlisle, Faye Ford, Jack Coker, and Darryl Stodard; and numerous friends.

Mr. Stodard was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Stodard and his son, Scott Stodard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Stodard be made to Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church Playground Fund (3042 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39301).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. on Monday inside the sanctuary of Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

