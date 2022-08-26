Services for Ms. Gatha Clary Lackey will be held 11 am, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Wayne Edwards, Bro. Nathan Williams and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ms. Lackey, 98, of Little Rock died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Laird Hospital.

She was a lifetime member of Hopewell Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and Church Clerk for over 50 years. She was a caregiver to her mother and loving husband. She truly loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her niece, Janie James and her children, Penny Holifield and Gary James and her nephew, Roy Clary and his wife, Judy, who also served as her loving, primary caregivers. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. They include: Kay Frances Gambill and family, Carol Moffett and family, The Huddleston family, The Estes family and The Rigdon family.

Ms. Lackey was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Pete” Lackey; parents, Jim and Alice Clary; one brother, Jack Clary; sisters, Lora Rutledge Ingram and Lois Estes.

Pallbearers: Roy Clary, Gary James, Kenneth Holifield, Doug Gambill, Artie Foreman and Jonathan White

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hopewell Baptist Church P.O. Box 143 Little Rock, MS 39337.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net