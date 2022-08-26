Ms. Gatha Clary Lackey

Gatha Clary Lackey
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services for Ms. Gatha Clary Lackey will be held 11 am, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Wayne Edwards, Bro. Nathan Williams and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ms. Lackey, 98, of Little Rock died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Laird Hospital.

She was a lifetime member of Hopewell Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and Church Clerk for over 50 years. She was a caregiver to her mother and loving husband. She truly loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her niece, Janie James and her children, Penny Holifield and Gary James and her nephew, Roy Clary and his wife, Judy, who also served as her loving, primary caregivers. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. They include: Kay Frances Gambill and family, Carol Moffett and family, The Huddleston family, The Estes family and The Rigdon family.

Ms. Lackey was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Pete” Lackey; parents, Jim and Alice Clary; one brother, Jack Clary; sisters, Lora Rutledge Ingram and Lois Estes.

Pallbearers: Roy Clary, Gary James, Kenneth Holifield, Doug Gambill, Artie Foreman and Jonathan White

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hopewell Baptist Church P.O. Box 143 Little Rock, MS 39337.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Most Read

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation...
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
From left to right: 26-year-old Darielle Davone Sparks and 62-year-old John Edward Massengill
Two people arrested after undercover human trafficking operation in Mississippi
Chunky River floods properties on Highway 80.
Chunky River swells, causes flooding

Latest News

Mr. James Hewitt Stodard
August 26, 2022: Head Coach Brett Gilliland, Univ. of West Alabama Tigers, football season
August 26, 2022: Head Coach Brett Gilliland, Univ. of West Alabama Tigers, football season
Mrs. Fannie Lois Nichols
Local law enforcement officials were shown appreciation for the work they do in our community
Mitchell Distributing hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout