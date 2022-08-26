MSU-Meridian hosts Business After Hours to celebrate 50th Anniversary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University’s Meridian Campus celebrated a big milestone Thursday night at Riley Center.

MSU-Meridian and the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation hosted a Business After Hours event all to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary.

Local businesses and alumni were invited to the event to network and fellowship with one another.

Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, the Head of the Campus, said he was happy to celebrate the momentous occasion with the community.

“It’s really exciting to see how the university has growth in Meridian over the 50 years. I think if you look at the impact particularly the downtown campus, the Riley Campus has had on this community. The ripple effect, the impact on the local economic is really outstanding,” said Dr. Cruse.

C.D. Smith is one alum who attended the event and he said he was thankful to the university for giving him the chance to further his education.

“Well, it makes me proud to have been a graduate from this campus, here in Meridian. Again, being a nontraditional student, it would have been difficult to get up to the main campus, but this campus provided the opportunity that I and many of us who are so proud that this campus exists because without it, we would not have been able to continue our education, work, have a family, and all of that,” said Smith.

Randy Carroll, another alum, said he was glad to be able to spend time with other alumni to commemorate the anniversary.

“It’s always great to get together with other leaders in the community. People who have a like-mindedness of building this community and making it better,” said Carroll.

After 50 years enrollment numbers are at an all-time high and the university is forever dedicated to educating future generations of students.

