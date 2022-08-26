Residents in flood-impacted areas should be ready to evacuate within 48 hours, says Lumumba
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says officials expect floodwaters to begin impacting neighborhoods as early as Sunday evening.
Lumumba and county and reservoir officials were gathered at the Real Time Command Center to give an update on the 2022 Pearl River Flood. The river had risen to more than 33 feet as of Friday afternoon and was expected to rise to 36 feet before it crests on Tuesday.
The mayor says Jackson residents should prepare to evacuate within 48 hours and should expect to be away from their homes for several days. That means preparing, packing, and developing an action plan within that time.
“If you were one of the early impacted communities in 2020, it is likely you will be one of the early impacted communities in 2022,” he said. “We’re trying to give you this timeline so you can prepare as soon as possible.”
The mayor said JTRAN is on standby to help evacuate individuals who don’t have transportation. However, he said once the water rises, city services will not be available.
“Our transportation is here to help you, but you must make plans in advance. You cannot wait until the final moment, because at some point we will cease service of JTRAN in those impacted areas.”
He told the press Code Services will be delivering information to residents in the affected areas, and added that Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up patrols to protect properties once people leave.
“Those residents who are hesitant to evacuate out of concerns for their property, the city of Jackson, along with the county, will step up patrols to protect your property,” he said. “Don’t allow that to be an impediment.”
Assistant Chief Joseph Wade echoed the mayor’s statements, adding that his thoughts and prayers are going to out to the people who could be impacted by the flood.
“If you leave your home, feel assured we’re going to have extra patrols in your area,” he said. “We’re concerned about your life... being safe. We’ll take care of the property aspect. We know there is a contingency of individuals who want to victimize people during these times, we’ll be ready for them. I guarantee you.”
The flood is expected to impact a wide swath of neighborhoods across Northeast Jackson, much like the Pearl River Flood of 2020.
|Areas impacted when Pearl hits 36 feet
|Annie Street
Beasley Street
Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street
Canterbury Court
Canton Club Circle at Sedgwick Drive
Canton Club Circle - northeast end
City garage area off S. Jefferson Street
Cypress Trail
Deer Trail
Eastover area
Foxboro Street
Galilee Street
Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek
Harrow Drive
Hinds Street
Hudson Street - east end
Julienne Street
Linde Air Trailer Court
Martin & Hinds streets
McNutt Street
Meadow Oaks Park Drive
Moncure Road
Nichols Street
Offutt Street
Old Brandon Road
President Street from South Silas Brown Street - south end
Rankin Street
River cove area
River Glenn area
North River Road
Riverwood/Harrow drives
Rollingwood at Yucca Drive - south end
Rosemary Road east of Terry Road
Santa Clara Circle
Sedgwick Drive & Canton Club Circle
Sidney Street
South West Street
South West Street - Randy’s Upholstery parking lot
Sproles Street
Stokes Robinson Road
Westbrook Road - east of Sedgwick Drive
Yucca Drive
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said additional areas outside of the capital city also could be impacted, and that deputies will be working to protect those properties as well.
“We know there will be parts of Edwards [near] the Big Black River that will be affected, as well as Terry, near Rosemary and Moncure Marble areas,” he said. “We have identified resources to assist in those areas.”
The National Weather Service expects the river to crest on Tuesday. Even after that, officials say evacuees will not be able to return to their homes for several days.
“One of the things that we need to let you guys know is the fact that this is not a short event... We’re not going to even crest until, say, Tuesday morning here. The water after that will stay high for a while, and if we get heavy rainfall, with a high river, there’s a potential for flash flooding along the streams that are flowing into the river,” said Marty Pope, a hydrologist with National Weather Service.
“And so you should make a plan to be gone for several days, up to as much as two weeks,” Lumumba said. “In your preparation kits, we want you to consider that you’re not just anticipating for the event on Monday into Tuesday. You’re preparing for that water to be with us for some time. And so, you should prepare as such.”
The mayor said the city is planning to update its website to inform evacuees on what they need to include when packing or preparing an emergency kit. We will provide that information as it becomes available.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.