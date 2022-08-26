Residents in flood-impacted areas should be ready to evacuate within 48 hours, says Lumumba

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says officials expect floodwaters to begin impacting neighborhoods as early as Sunday evening.

Lumumba and county and reservoir officials were gathered at the Real Time Command Center to give an update on the 2022 Pearl River Flood. The river had risen to more than 33 feet as of Friday afternoon and was expected to rise to 36 feet before it crests on Tuesday.

The mayor says Jackson residents should prepare to evacuate within 48 hours and should expect to be away from their homes for several days. That means preparing, packing, and developing an action plan within that time.

“If you were one of the early impacted communities in 2020, it is likely you will be one of the early impacted communities in 2022,” he said. “We’re trying to give you this timeline so you can prepare as soon as possible.”

The mayor said JTRAN is on standby to help evacuate individuals who don’t have transportation. However, he said once the water rises, city services will not be available.

“Our transportation is here to help you, but you must make plans in advance. You cannot wait until the final moment, because at some point we will cease service of JTRAN in those impacted areas.”

He told the press Code Services will be delivering information to residents in the affected areas, and added that Jackson Police Department and Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up patrols to protect properties once people leave.

“Those residents who are hesitant to evacuate out of concerns for their property, the city of Jackson, along with the county, will step up patrols to protect your property,” he said. “Don’t allow that to be an impediment.”

Assistant Chief Joseph Wade echoed the mayor’s statements, adding that his thoughts and prayers are going to out to the people who could be impacted by the flood.

“If you leave your home, feel assured we’re going to have extra patrols in your area,” he said. “We’re concerned about your life... being safe. We’ll take care of the property aspect. We know there is a contingency of individuals who want to victimize people during these times, we’ll be ready for them. I guarantee you.”

The flood is expected to impact a wide swath of neighborhoods across Northeast Jackson, much like the Pearl River Flood of 2020.

Areas impacted when Pearl hits 36 feet Annie Street

Beasley Street

Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street

Canterbury Court

Canton Club Circle at Sedgwick Drive

Canton Club Circle - northeast end

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Harrow Drive

Hinds Street

Hudson Street - east end

Julienne Street

Linde Air Trailer Court

Martin & Hinds streets

McNutt Street

Meadow Oaks Park Drive

Moncure Road

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

Old Brandon Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street - south end

Rankin Street

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive - south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Santa Clara Circle

Sedgwick Drive & Canton Club Circle

Sidney Street

South West Street

South West Street - Randy’s Upholstery parking lot

Sproles Street

Stokes Robinson Road

Westbrook Road - east of Sedgwick Drive

Yucca Drive

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said additional areas outside of the capital city also could be impacted, and that deputies will be working to protect those properties as well.

“We know there will be parts of Edwards [near] the Big Black River that will be affected, as well as Terry, near Rosemary and Moncure Marble areas,” he said. “We have identified resources to assist in those areas.”

The National Weather Service expects the river to crest on Tuesday. Even after that, officials say evacuees will not be able to return to their homes for several days.

“One of the things that we need to let you guys know is the fact that this is not a short event... We’re not going to even crest until, say, Tuesday morning here. The water after that will stay high for a while, and if we get heavy rainfall, with a high river, there’s a potential for flash flooding along the streams that are flowing into the river,” said Marty Pope, a hydrologist with National Weather Service.

“And so you should make a plan to be gone for several days, up to as much as two weeks,” Lumumba said. “In your preparation kits, we want you to consider that you’re not just anticipating for the event on Monday into Tuesday. You’re preparing for that water to be with us for some time. And so, you should prepare as such.”

The mayor said the city is planning to update its website to inform evacuees on what they need to include when packing or preparing an emergency kit. We will provide that information as it becomes available.

