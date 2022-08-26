Tailgate Game Preview: Clarkdale set to host Ethel in season opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs have one more night before they open the season at home against Ethel.

Head coach Bubba Brannan is hoping to see his team get a win in week one. But what will the Bulldogs have to do to make that happen?

A big key for Clarkdale is getting their defense ready to stop the run. The Tigers are a very run heavy team so Clarkdale is going to have to put up a fight up front.

“They run right at you,” said coach Brannan. “And we’ve told the kids that and we’ve rehearsed it but until the lights come on you won’t really know how they are going to respond to it. But I feel like what they’ve showed me so far, I don’t think they’ll back up from it.”

But Clarkdale is also hoping to use their running backs a lot too. Junior running back Ladonya Adams is ready for whatever comes his way.

“Yeah they’re a heavy run team and they play with power but we’ve got our big guys up front,” said Adams. “We’re going to have a battle with them, big on big and just see how it goes from there. Go Dawgs.”

Clarkdale takes on Ethel at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. WTOK will have highlights on the first Football Friday of the year.

